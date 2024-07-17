Decision to ban PTI ‘matter of great concern’ for US

The United States on Monday expressed concerns over the PML-N-led government’s surprise announcement that it is planning to impose a ban on its political rival PTI over its alleged involvement in anti-state activities.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had announced that the federal government would file a reference against then-former prime minister Imran Khan, then-president Arif Alvi and then National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri – for treason under Article 6 for dissolving the lower house of parliament in April 2022.

“This is a fact and on the record that the PTI has been involved in anti-state activities. And, to this end, the government and its allies have decided to initiate legal proceedings to ban the PTI under Article 17 of the Constitution which empowers the federal government to ban any such a party,” the information minister announced at a press conference in Islamabad. Responding to a question during a daily press briefing, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller referred to the media reports and the Pakistani government’s announcement, saying the development “is a beginning of the complex process”.

“[…] certainly banning of the political party would be of great concern to us,” he added. The spokesperson stressed his country supports the peaceful upholding of the country’s Constitution and democratic principles including respect for human rights and freedom of expression.

“We support the democratic processes and broader principles including the rule of law and equal justice under the law and as these internal processes continue to play out we will monitor the further decisions,” Miller said.