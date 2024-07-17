Shabana Mahmood sworn in as UK’s first woman Muslim Lord Chancellor

Shabana Mahmood, the United Kingdoms new Lord Chancellor can be seen dressed in formal court attire at oath-taking ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

Shabana Mahmood, a British-Pakistani Kashmiri-origin Birmingham MP, has been sworn in as the United Kingdom’s new Lord Chancellor at a ceremony at the Royal

Courts of Justice in London.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has pledged to continue “defending the international rule of law and upholding human rights”.

The 43-year-old Labour Party member took to social media to share the news with the world on X and wrote: “Today I was honoured to be sworn in as Lord Chancellor, promising to defend our independent judiciary from interference and undue pressure. “I will be a champion of the Rule of Law. 900 years into this ancient role, it is more vital than ever before.” Mahmood, who is from Small Heath, Birmingham, became the first the first Muslim woman to be appointed to the post, taking her oath of allegiance on the Holy Quran and said in her speech that she was “the first Lord Chancellor to speak Urdu”.

She took oath in the presence of Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr, the President of the Supreme Court Robert Reed and the Chancellor of the High Court Julian Flaux.