A recent report from the National Commission for Human Rights reveals that a staggering 47% of women in Pakistan experience domestic violence, highlighting a critical issue affecting countless families across the nation.

The report indicates that this cycle of abuse often continues even after marriage, frequently leading to divorce. The findings underscore the urgent need for effective interventions to support victims and prevent further violence. Interestingly, the report suggests that seeking a better partner could help address these issues, with modern dating apps like “Dil Ka Rishta” utilizing advanced algorithms to facilitate healthier relationships. This innovative approach aims to empower women in their quest for a safe and supportive partnership.