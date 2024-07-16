PPP among other political parties oppose banning PTI

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Hasan Murtaza on Monday criticised the decision to impose restrictions on political parties and Article 6 sanctions on PTI leaders, deeming it unjustified. PPP leader emphasised that political disagreements should not lead to the dissolution of any party and stressed the importance of political entities adhering to democratic norms.

Murtaza clarified that Article 6, historically applied to former Generals Musharraf and Zia-ul-Haq but not enforced against political leaders or workers, does not encompass leaders and workers of political parties. He further stated that imposing restrictions cannot eliminate any political party, advocating instead for dialogue as the primary solution to national issues.

Separately, Awam Pakistan Party Chairman Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the rulers wanted to divide the country by banning the PTI> Abbasi said that perhaps the ministers do not realise that the government cannot ban any party. They are very fond of imposing Article 6, if Article 6 is inflicted, it will be done on many people. You have to sit at the table, he asserted. The former PM Abbasi said that they have to hold press conferences, unfortunately. The parliament in the country has become a platform for backbiting. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi questioned the direction of the rulers. He advised not to create confusion in the country. It has been 1 year and 2 months since the events of May 9, you could not prosecute even one person. He said that if they wanted a ban on the PTI, they would have done so at that time. He further said that the system in the country should only be in accordance with the constitution. He said they have not respected the democratic and parliamentary values. Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman reacted to the federal government’s decision to ban the PTI. In a statement issued here, Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the use of force against political forces is not a solution to the problems. “The use of force will only increase political instability,” he added. The JUI chief said that if all institutions work within their respective constitutional limits, Pakistan can be put back on track. Maulana Fazalur Rehman that if ‘powerful elements’ realise the limits, it would be better for the country. The JUI-F chief said that the current ‘hybrid system’ has failed to bear fruitful results and the only solution to all problems lies in holding fresh transparent elections.