ATC grants bail to Yasmin Rashid, 2 other PTI leaders

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry in separate cases related to the May 9 riots.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid was granted post-arrest bail in connection with the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town. Similarly, Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Ijaz Chaudhry were granted post-arrest bail in a case involving the torching of a container in Gulberg. The court required each of the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 to secure their bail. ATC Judge Khalid Arshad announced the verdict on the post-arrest bail petitions of the PTI leaders after the completion of arguments from both parties. The Gulberg and Model Town police had registered cases regarding the torching of a container and the PML-N office during the May 9 riots.