Govt committed to boosting cotton production: Tanveer

Federal Minister for Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday reiterated the government’s commitment to promote the cotton industry.

He said this while addressing the meeting of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee’s governing body, said a news release.

The minister stressed that Pakistan’s economy heavily relies on cotton production and textile industry growth is linked to good cotton yields.

“The textile industry has been granted Rs 10 per unit subsidy on electricity, which will significantly alleviate its financial burdens and alleviate its difficulties to a great extent,” he added.

He said that research and development must be prioritized, and the government is committed to providing comprehensive support to farmers, ginners, and all relevant stakeholders. The minister said the country’s annual cotton production currently stands at 8.4 million bales, aiming to increase 15 million bales by 2025.

The yield per acre can be increased with modern agricultural practices and technology. In light of the Food Agricultural Organization report, recommendations are sought for the restructuring of PCCC. The next meeting will meet again next week.