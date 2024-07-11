Death anniversary of Ustad Salamat Ali Khan observed

The 23rd death anniversary of one of the greatest maestros in classical music, Ustad Salamat Ali Khan was observed on Thursday. Born in 1934 in Hoshiarpur, Salamat Ali Khan burst onto the classical music scene with his elder brother Nazakat Ali Khan under the guidance of their father Ustad Vilayat Ali Khan at a tender age of five. In 1977, the government of Pakistan awarded him the Pride of Performance. He was also given Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his services in the field of music. He died on July 11, 2001 in Lahore.