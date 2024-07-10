Quickfire Paolini sets up Wimbledon semi-final with Vekic

Jasmine Paolini swept aside Emma Navarro in straight sets on Tuesday to reach her first Wimbledon semi-final where she will face Donna Vekic.

Italian seventh seed Paolini, the runner-up at the French Open last month, triumphed 6-2, 6-1 over 19th seed Navarro in just 57 minutes.

The 28-year-old fired 19 winners to her opponent’s six as she celebrated a first win over the American, having lost three times this year.

Paolini had not won a tour-level main draw match on grass before this year.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s amazing to get the win in this special court,” said Paolini, the first Italian woman in the Open era to make the last four at Wimbledon.