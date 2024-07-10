India’s Afghan Charade

India in pursuit of its hegemonic designs has established a network of proxies in Afghanistan. Terrorist groups like TTP, ISKP and BLA have been sponsored by RAW for sabotage and subversive activities in Pakistan and to target Chinese interests in the region. India has been using Afghanistan as a staging ground and front state against Pakistan under the guise of humanitarian and technical assistance to Afghans.

The development of Afghan people had never been on the list of Indian policymakers because had it been the case, the situation would have been altogether different. Incidents like a rejection of 2500 Afghan student visas, the expulsion of Afghan students from Indian universities, subjecting 11000 Afghan refugees to ill-treatment, and depriving them of health and education facilities would have never happened. India always played a double game with the Afghan people and contrary to its claims has always performed the role of a spoiler rather than that of a peacemaker.

Dossiers about RAW’s involvement in terrorist activities have been provided numerous times to the world community.

To achieve its desired objectives, India worked on a two-pronged strategy. Firstly, it fully enabled its proxies to carry out terrorist activities across the border, thus achieving its target of using the soil of a Muslim country against another Muslim state. New Delhi did not stop here and went a step further by facilitating the provision of Indian Muslim citizens to ISKP and TTP to fight against Muslims. In a nutshell, it pitched Muslims against each other which was the biggest success of anti-Muslim forces and a powerful slap on the face of Muslim rulers.

Secondly, in its cultural onslaught strategy, India successfully utilized the Bollywood industry and negatively portrayed Muslims especially Afghans as cold-blooded, criminals, and drug- dealers in its movies. Films like Panipat, Kesari, Panipat are a case in point.

Additionally, dossiers about RAW’s involvement in terrorist activities have been provided numerous times to the world community and human rights organizations but their silence is proof of their compliance. The so-called champions and custodians of human rights and international law are sitting as silent spectators and enjoying the destruction of Muslims. After the proof of the Indian transnational killing plot in Canada and the US, it was very much expected that the Indian Intelligence RAW would be taken to task and the world community would rein in RAW. However, to one’s dismay, no action has been seen from their side to date. The multiplicity of challenges confronted by the region demands unity and a well-planned response, as no one in its capacity can steer out of this quagmire.

The writer is a freelance columnist.