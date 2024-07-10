Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese envoy discuss future initiatives

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday met with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong to discuss the ongoing and upcoming initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase 2.

During the meeting, he underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the timely implementation of CPEC projects, said a news release.

The minister emphasized Pakistan’s eagerness to advance to the next phase of CPEC, which includes the operationalization of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) aimed at facilitating Chinese investment in Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal is scheduled to visit China to attend the high-level forum on the Action Plan for Global Development and a Shared Future, organized by the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

This visit follows up on the agreements reached during the recent visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister to China.

The follow-up meeting will focus on mutually agreed projects, with special attention to agriculture scholarships, IT training programs, the ML-1 railway project, and the Karakoram Highway (KKH) Phase 2 (Thakot-Raikot Section).

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong extended a warm welcome to Minister Iqbal, noting that this marks the fourth visit to China by the Planning Minister since the new government assumed office.

The minister assured the Chinese Ambassador that government is implementing the understanding reached between leadership of the two countries to enhance economic cooperation and also taking stringent measures to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals following the tragic Dasu incident.

The Chinese Ambassador expressed his full support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the strategic partnership between both countries through continued cooperation and mutual support through speedy implementation of understanding achieved during PM Sharif’s China visit.

The minister will leave tonight for a six days visit of China in which he will hold consultations with senior Chinese leadership and Chinese businessmen to review progress on CPEC phase 2.