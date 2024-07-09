German consulate in Karachi suspends visa services

The Consulate of Germany has announced suspension of visa services in Karachi until further notice. Citing security concerns, the German Consulate issued a statement confirming that the visa service will remain suspended until further notice. However, services for European citizens will continue as usual. This suspension comes as part of the consulate’s efforts to ensure the safety and security of both its staff and applicants. The consulate has advised visa applicants to stay updated on any changes through official channels and to seek alternative arrangements if necessary.