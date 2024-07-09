Inherited Beliefs

Parents, knowingly or unknowingly, often intervene and impose their preferences on their children’s political and intellectual thinking. This phenomenon can have profound and long-lasting effects on the development of the child’s personality, shaping their worldview in ways that may limit their ability to think critically and engage constructively in society. The influence of parental guidance in shaping political and intellectual identities is a complex issue with both positive and negative dimensions, and its impact can vary significantly across different cultural contexts, including Pakistan.

From an early age, children are highly impressionable and tend to look up to their parents as primary role models. This dynamic means that parents’ beliefs and values can significantly influence their children’s opinions and attitudes. When parents actively impart their political and intellectual preferences, it often results in the internalization of these views by the child. On one hand, this process can be beneficial as it helps to instill a sense of cultural continuity and identity. Pareninstilide a framework of beliefs that can guide their children in navigating the complexities of the world, helping them understand societal norms and expectations.

However, the negative aspects of this influence can be substantial. When parents impose their preferences rigidly, it can hinder the development of independent thought and critical thinking skills in children. This is particularly problematic in the context of political beliefs, where a lack of exposure to diverse perspectives can result in a narrow, dogmatic worldview. Children who are not encouraged to question or explore different viewpoints may grow up with a biased impression of political realities, limiting their ability to contribute constructively to societal discourse. This intellectual confinement can stifle innovation and progress, as new ideas and critical analyses are essential for the evolution of any society.

In Pakistan, the impact of parental influence on children’s political and intellectual thinking is especially significant due to the socio-political landscape. Pakistan is a country with a rich cultural heritage and a complex political history. In many families, political and intellectual beliefs are deeply intertwined with cultural and religious values. Parents, therefore, play a crucial role in passing down these intertwined beliefs to their children. While this can help maintain cultural and religious cohesion, it can also reinforce existing societal divisions and impede progress towards a more inclusive and pluralistic society.

One of the positive aspects of parental influence in Pakistan is the preservation of cultural and religious values. In a country where tradition plays a vital role in societal structure, the transmission of these values from one generation to the next helps maintain a sense of identity and continuity. Parents act as custodians of cultural heritage, ensuring that their children understand and respect their roots. This process can foster a sense of belonging and community, which is essential for social cohesion.

Conversely, the negative impact is evident in the perpetuation of entrenched biases and the resistance to progressive change. In many cases, parents in Pakistan may discourage their children from questioning established norms or exploring alternative viewpoints, leading to a homogenized and often polarized society. This phenomenon is evident in the political arena, where loyalty to political parties or figures is often inherited rather than critically evaluated. Such inheritance of political allegiance can perpetuate cycles of nepotism and corruption, undermining democratic principles and hindering the development of a robust civil society.

The imposition of intellectual preferences can also have detrimental effects on education and intellectual growth. In Pakistan, where the education system already faces significant challenges, parental pressure to conform to specific ideological stances can further limit academic freedom and critical inquiry. Students who are not encouraged to think independently may struggle to develop the skills necessary for innovation and problem-solving, which are crucial for the nation’s development. The lack of intellectual diversity can result in a stagnant academic environment, where rote learning is prioritized over critical thinking and creativity.

Moreover, the cycle of imposed preferences from generation to generation can create an environment where dissent and diversity of thought are not tolerated. This can have far-reaching consequences for social and political stability. A society that does not value diverse perspectives is more likely to experience conflict and division, as differing opinions are not seen as opportunities for dialogue and growth but as threats to established norms. In Pakistan, where political and sectarian tensions are already high, the inability to foster a culture of open debate and mutual respect can exacerbate these issues, leading to further polarization and unrest.

However, it is important to acknowledge that not all parental influence is detrimental. When done thoughtfully, parents can play a crucial role in guiding their children towards becoming well-rounded, informed citizens. Encouraging children to engage with different viewpoints, question assumptions, and think critically can help them develop a more balanced and nuanced understanding of the world. This approach can empower young individuals to contribute positively to society, driving social and political progress.

The role of parents in shaping their children’s political and intellectual thinking is a double-edged sword. While it can provide a foundation of cultural and moral values, it can also limit the development of independent thought and critical analysis. In Pakistan, the impact of this influence is particularly pronounced due to the intertwining of political, cultural, and religious identities. To break the cycle of imposed preferences, it is essential to promote a culture of open dialogue and critical thinking, both within families and in the broader society. By doing so, we can empower future generations to play a more constructive and innovative role in shaping the nation’s future, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic society.

The writer is Director General Library & Research, National Assembly, Parliament House, Islamabad.