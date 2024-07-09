UVAS meeting reviews arrangements for poultry science conference

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) arranged a meeting to review arrangements for the 6th Poultry Science Conference (PSC) under the auspices of IPEX-2024.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus presided over the meeting while IPEX Chief Organiser Abdul Haye Mehta, Convener PSC Dr Hanif Nazir Ch, Maj (Retd) Syed Javaid Hussain Bukhari, Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Aftab Ahmad Anjum and Director Training Center for Biologics Production Prof Dr Amir Ghafoor Bajwa were also present on the occasion and discussed arrangements for the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus said that UVAS will provide full support to the Poultry Science Conference &IPEX-2024. He said the poultry science conference will provide an effective platform to poultry professionals and scientific community to get together, brainstorm on burning issues and suggest the way forward.

He also said UVAS sub-campus KBCMA-CVAS Narowal was equipped with state of the art facilities, academics block, clinics, laboratories, computer labs and postmortem rooms, where best clinical treatment facilities are provided to the livestock farming community in addition to practical demonstration to students to enhance practical skills.

During the meeting Abdul Haye Mehta spoke about the background and objectives of conference while Dr Hanif Nazir Chuadhry said that foreign keynote speakers from renowned institutions and organizations will attend the conference and deliver talks on burning issues related to the poultry sector.

Prof Dr Aftab Ahmad Anjum said that conference would comprise interactive and technical sessions, question & answer and poultry science conference etc. Keeping in view the hot topics to come under discussion, maximum participation of people from public and private institutions and research organizations is expected in the conference.