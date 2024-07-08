Punjab govt to introduce unique fortified flour bags

The Punjab government to tackle health issues in the citizens has decided to introduce unique fortified flour bags across the province.

In this connection, Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen on Monday called on representatives of the Flour Mills Association to discuss the problems faced the industry and steps to provide relief to people.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that fortified flour bags would be full of vitamins and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) labs will have authority to check fortified flour. He said that a case would be registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment if an officer was found involved in issuing a flour permit.

Bilal Yaseen further stated there was no room for corruption in the Punjab Food Department.