Unrecognised Victims

Two suspects arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor boy in Mandi Bahauddin, that too, a specially-abled one, have, once again, brought to light the harsh reality of gender-based crimes against young boys, a topic often overlooked in discussions about sexual violence in our society.

Although there’s little will to move beyond the taboos associated with sex and even let female victims speak out against their predators, notions of masculinity associated with strength and invincibility make it almost impossible to address the pervasive issue of abuse against males and the urgent need for greater awareness and action.

The perpetrators are in police custody for now but like so many before them, it would only be a matter of time before they grease palms or get a heavyweight on the phone to find an easy escape. Meanwhile, the victim, a small, innocent boy would have to fight the emotional scars of an egregious violation of his rights and dignity for life. Research suggests that the long-term effects of such abuse can have profound consequences on a child’s mental and emotional well-being; affecting their future relationships, self-esteem, and overall quality of life.

Cruel numbers compiled by Saahil organisation noted that 47 per cent of the 4200 children sexually abused in Pakistan last year were boys. This self-perpetuating cycle would remain unbroken until the state becomes committed to the provision of swift, thorough and fair justice. The presence of strict anti-rape laws would not help bring down these heart-wrenching statistics until the perpetrators are forced to believe that they will face full accountability for their actions under the law.

Only through a culture of empathy, we can work our way towards a country that equally cares for the well-being and welfare of all its children; ensuring their security at all times. *