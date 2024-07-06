Woman gives birth to a baby in Rescue 1122’s ambulance

A woman gave birth to a baby in Rescue 1122’s ambulance which was heading towards hospital. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a woman (S) underwent severe pain when she was visiting government girls high school Kot Addu to receive financial assistance under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Rescue 1122 ambulance rushed to the site in order to shift the woman to hospital. However, the woman gave birth to a baby in the ambulance. Rescuer Abdur Razaq, after seeking permission from her heirs, handled the case successfully. Both the mother and baby are stable, said Rescue 1122 officials.