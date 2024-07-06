Starmer becomes new UK PM after Labour’s landslide victory

Britain’s new prime minister Keir Starmer pledged on Friday to use his massive electoral majority to rebuild the country, saying he wanted to take the heat out of politics after years of upheaval and strife.

Standing outside his new office and residence at Number 10 Downing Street, Starmer acknowledged the scale of the challenge after his party’s landslide victory in a parliamentary election ended 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government.

He warned that any improvements would take time, and he would need to first rebuild faith in politics.

“This lack of trust can only be healed by actions, not words. I know that,” he said.

“Whether you voted Labour or not, in fact, especially if you did not, I say to you directly – My government will serve you. Politics can be a force for good. We will show that.”

Starmer was greeted by huge cheers and took time before making his speech to shake hands with and hug aides and well-wishers who lined Downing Street – scenes that were reminiscent of Tony Blair’s arrival in government in 1997.

Standing behind a lectern, he said he understood that many Britons were disillusioned with politics after years of scandal and chaos under the Conservatives, who were roundly rejected in Thursday’s election, suffering a historic loss.

Starmer said the rejection signalled that Britain was ready for a reset: “Because no matter how fierce the storms of history, one of the great strengths of this nation has always been our ability to navigate away to calmer waters.”

The centre-left Labour won a massive majority in the 650-seat parliament, prompting Rishi Sunak’s resignation on Friday morning, before Starmer went to meet King Charles and be formally named prime minister.

He said he would fight every day to rebuild trust, saying Britain would have a “government unburdened by doctrine”, underlining something he had repeated during the campaign – that he would put country first, party second.

“To defy, quietly, those who have written our country off. You have given us a clear mandate, and we will use it to deliver change.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Friday congratulated UK Prime Minister-elect Keir Starmer, seeking to further boost the ties between the two nations.

“I extend my heartfelt felicitations to @Keir_Starmer, Leader of Labour Party @UKLabour on the historic victory in parliamentary election in United Kingdom,” Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said in a post on X.

He noted that Pakistan and the UK share deep-rooted and broad-based ties founded in shared history and people-to-people contacts.

“I am confident that under his stewardship our relationship will be further strong and we can work together for global peace, prosperity and development,” he added.