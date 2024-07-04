Response sought on plea against Nawaz’s NA-130 victory

Lahore High Court’s (LHC) election tribunal has sought response on a plea challenging Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Nawaz Sharif’s victory in the general election. LHC’s election tribunal Judge Anwaar Hussain heard the petition of Yasmin Rashid challenging Nawaz Sharif’s victory in the NA-130 constituency in the general election. The election tribunal inquired about the notice issuance on this petition, petitioner’s counsel replied, no notice was issued. Consequently, the election tribunal has adjourned the case hearing until September seeking arguments on the petition challenging Nawaz Sharif’s victory in NA-130 in the general elections. It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid has challenged the victory of her political opponent, PML-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif in National Assembly constituency NA-130. The petitioned filed by Dr. Yasmin Rashid contended that Mian Nawaz Sharif clinched the success in Lahore constituency NA-130 in the general elections through rigging.