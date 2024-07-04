Fawad Khan set for Bollywood comeback opposite Vaani

Pakistani cinema heartthrob Fawad Khan is all set for his big Bollywood comeback after eight long years, in a rom-com, co-starring Vaani Kapoor.

As reported exclusively by an Indian entertainment magazine, Fawad Khan is set to share the screen with Bollywood starlet Vaani Kapoor, in a yet-to-be-titled rom-com flick, which will be filmed entirely in the UK.

According to the details, the title will follow the story of two broken people, who come together by a stroke of luck, end up helping each other and ultimately fall in love.

Aarti Bagdi will reportedly helm the direction of the film, produced by Eastwood Studios, of former Reliance and Phantom executive Vivek B Agrawal and Devang Dholakia.

The pre-production of the title has been locked in, and the project is scheduled to go on the floors this upcoming fall. More details regarding the shooting locations are yet to be unveiled.

Notably, Fawad Khan’s last Bollywood outing was in Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, co-starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai, before the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Film Producers Guild of India banned artists from Pakistan from working in their country after the relations between neighbouring countries deteriorated, following the Uri attack in 2016.