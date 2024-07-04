Punjab to crack down on allegedly corrupt, politically recommended civil officers

In a move aimed at tackling corruption and nepotism, the Punjab government has announced a crackdown on allegedly corrupt and politically recommended civil officers. Sources close to the government revealed investigations into the appointments made during the previous administration, particularly those suspected of being influenced by bribery or political connections. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has reportedly directed officials to tighten the noose on corrupt officers. Those who secured positions through such means will be excluded from holding key responsibilities. To ensure meritocracy, the government is establishing a four-member board to oversee future appointments. The board will be headed by Chief Minister Nawaz herself and will include Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman. Following the principle of “Right Man for Right Job,” appointments will be based on merit and ability, as determined through interviews and a review of past performance records.