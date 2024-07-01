Pattoki gas cylinder blast death toll rises to four

Death toll from gas cylinder blast during refilling in Pattoki has risen to four as one more injured succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Sunday.

According to the report, Bilal was severely injured due to burns but succumbed to his injuries.

It may be mentioned here that four people were injured in an explosion while refuelling in Kasur Wala Ada a few days ago.

All the four persons injured in the incident have died in the hospital.

The administration sealed the gas refilling shops, but on the other hand, the mafia started selling gas black.