KP advisor denies PM’s claim of 590bn, calls it false

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Advisor, Barrister Dr. Saif, has rebutted Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s assertion of allocating 590 billion rupees to the province, labeling it as false. Responding to the statement, Barrister Saif clarified that the mentioned funds were allocated for Swat’s construction and rehabilitation during the 2010 operation, and the province has yet to receive arrears under the NFC Award. Accusing certain groups of politicizing sensitive issues like terrorism, Saif criticized efforts to sow discord between the army and civilians under the guise of promoting stability and determination. He emphasized that terrorism remains a national issue, stressing that its eradication is primarily the responsibility of the federal government rather than individual provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The advisor’s remarks underscore ongoing debates surrounding financial allocations and security strategies in Pakistan, highlighting the complexities of governance and resource distribution across regions.