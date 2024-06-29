Kevin shares update on Britney Spears’ ‘reconciliation’ with Sean and Jayden

Britney Spears is taking a new step in her motherhood journey. Her ex Kevin Federline shared an update on the “Toxic” singer’s relationship with their sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, after she granted permission for the teens to move to Hawaii with him last year. So, where does Britney stand with Sean and Jayden? “Reconciliations and the reunification of relationships are difficult and take time,” Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told Entertainment Tonight on June 25. “They are sometimes complicated and always a lengthy process. The process has not really commenced, let alone completed.” He went on to note a positive way their bond has changed over the last year. “The good thing is that the boys saw their mom was doing well and have a desire to speak with her,” the lawyer continued. “There has been some telephonic communication between Britney and her sons, and we think that is a step in the right direction.” E! News has reached out to reps for Britney and Kevin for comment but hasn’t heard back.