India crush England to reach T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rohit Sharma’s blistering half-century, followed by a dominant bowling display led India to thump England here at Providence Stadium on Thursday and qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Chasing a daunting 172-run target, England’s strong batting unit unfolded on just 103 runs and thus succumbed to a thumping defeat in the semi-final.

India, sent into bat by England captain Jos Buttler, were 40-2 in the powerplay after Virat Kohli (nine) and Rishabh Pant (four) both fell cheaply.

But a third-wicket partnership of 73 between Rohit (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (47), spanning a rain delay of over an hour, took India to 113-3 in the 14th over of a stop-start innings.

England, however, removed both the well-set batsmen before Hardik Pandya (23) and Ravindra Jadeja (17 not out) added useful runs late.

Axar Patel then took India past 170 with a one-handed six off Chris Jordan in the last over.

Jordan took 3-37, including two wickets in two balls, while leg-spinner Adil Rashid had fine figures of 1-25 in his maximum four overs.