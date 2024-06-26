Terror Web Exposed in Baluchistan

Arrest of high-value terrorists including the main commander of the banned TTP Shura Nasarullah aka Maulvi Mansoor is a major achievement of intelligence agencies. The outcome of the investigations shared in a presser by the home minister of Baluchistan reflects the severity of the brewing security crisis stemming from Afghanistan under the patronage of India.

Consequent to successful intelligence-based operations, recent arrests have amply exposed the TTP’s designs for expanding terror networks in Baluchistan. As the federal cabinet has granted formal approval to operation Azm-e-Istehkam, conclusions extracted from the eye-opening confession of TTP commander Nasarullah merit extraordinary attention.

First, banned terrorist groups are making full use of safe havens available in Afghanistan to attack Pakistan.

Second, the interim government of the Taliban has failed to suppress terrorist groups. Instead of paying attention to Pakistan’s legitimate concerns, the interim government’s provision of blatant support to anti-Pakistan terrorists is a clear and present danger to national security and fragile bilateral relations.

Third, despite the wide ideological gap between the banned TTP and Baloch separatist terrorists, the recently revealed strategic cooperation between both sides is astonishing. It also confirms that common handlers are moving the strings of religiously misled extremists and self-styled ethnically motivated separatist terrorists. Proxy handlers are trying to dislodge the writ of state with a fusion of terrorist groups having ideologies polls apart.

Fourth, the Indian rogue agency RAW is behind the terrorist groups fighting against the state of Pakistan. Nasarullah has disclosed numerous meetings of TTP leader Noor Wali and BLA Majeed Brigade militant Bashir Zeb with RAW officials in Kabul.

Fifth, Banned TTP is operating against Pakistan with the full support of influential elements of the interim Taliban government.

Sixth, the Unnatural alliance of religious extremists with BLA has triggered divisions among the banned TTP top hierarchy. According to the confession statement of Nasarullah, banned TTP commander Noor Wali is exploiting the Jihad terminology and using the non-Mehsud Pushtun foot soldiers as fodder in suicide attacks.

Seventh, the masterminds hiding in Afghanistan want to weaken the writ of the state by continuously targeting Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

The terrorists are hell-bent on the mission of raising a wave of anarchy, chaos and instability in the country. The recent storm of terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan is aimed at sabotaging the CPEC and the overall stability of the country. Peace restored with innumerable sacrifices cannot be left at the mercy of foreign-sponsored terrorists. Sons of soil are continuously laying their lives in defence of the motherland. To defeat the monster of terrorism at the national level, the state should seek support from all segments of society. Formulation of a rehashed counter-terrorism strategy is not possible without broad political consensus.

Pakistan Army is still playing a central role in the complex war against terrorism. This need is being felt strongly that all state institutions including police, judiciary, legislature, political parties and media should play a proactive role.

Swift conduct of Intelligence-based operations in KP wiped out the terrorists involved in heinous attacks without wasting time. Prompt retaliatory counter-terrorist operations speak volumes about the superior intelligence craft and professional standards of troops pitched in the nerve-breaking war against hardcore terrorists. The recent call of the PM to launch operation Azm-e-Istehkam should not be viewed through the politicized lens.

A delay in the consolidation of CT efforts would be detrimental to the restoration of national stability. Terrorist groups have regrouped under the Indian umbrella with a clear aim to destabilize Pakistan and dent the superiority of China. As it happened in past, a strong message should be sent to all regional and global players that Pakistan stands united against all forms of terrorism.

According to the National Action Plan, the role of provincial governments is crucial in the eradication of terrorism and extremism. National security is a shared responsibility between the federal and provincial governments.

The disappointing response of opposition predominantly PTI on the issue of CT operations is serving the purpose of forces inimical to the stability of Pakistan. While in power for the third consecutive term in KP, PTI should introspect the CT failures at the provincial level amid the resurging terrorism wave under her watch. Zero tolerance against terrorism is the right course to deal with the menace.

The appreciable CT track record of armed forces and intelligence agencies reaffirms the national resolve against terrorism. It is about time for the international community which keep neglecting the rogue terrorist activities of Indian state institutions.

The prolonged inaction of the Taliban regime against anti-Pakistan proxies on Afghan soil might worsen the regional security matrix beyond imagination. An internationally unrecognized regime in Kabul should weigh out the consequences of its flawed approach amid the unshakeable resolve of Pakistan against terrorism.

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com