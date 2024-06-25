Shandur Polo festival postponed due to bad weather

The Shandur Polo Festival, which was due to be held in upper Chitral from June 28 to June 30, has been postponed.

In this regard, as per the notification issued by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday, the festival had to be postponed because of bad weather.

The Shandur Polo Festival is a sports festival held annually at Shandur Top, which is the world’s highest polo ground at an altitude of 3,700 meters in Chitral. The tournament is played between the teams of Gilgit and Chitral districts under freestyle rules.

Organised and financed by the KP government, the festival also includes folk music, dancing while a camping village is also set up.