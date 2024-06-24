South Korea’s Amy Yang wins Women’s PGA Championship

South Korea’s Amy Yang captured her long-awaited first major title on Sunday, hanging on late for a three-stroke victory at the Women’s PGA Championship in her 75th major start.

Yang fired a level-par 72 to stand on seven-under 281 after 72 holes at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.

And despite some late struggles, that was enough to claim the $1.56 million top prize with compatriot Ko Jin-young, Japan’s Miyu Yamashita and American Lilia Vu sharing second on 284. “I’m at a loss for words right now,” Yang said. “All four rounds it was tough out there, but I did my best.”

World number 25 Yang, who had 21 career top-10 major finishes without a victory, won her first major in her 17th LPGA Tour season at age 34. “I always wanted to win a major and I came close several times and I started doubting myself if I’m ever going to win a major before I retire because I’ve been on tour for quite a while,” Yang said.

“I’m so grateful and very happy to win a major.” The two-time US Open runner-up won her fifth and most recent prior LPGA title at last November’s Tour Championship, her first triumph on US soil. Despite a large lead late, Yang faced some tense moments down the stretch. Yang made her second three-putt bogey of the week at 16, trimming her lead to five strokes.