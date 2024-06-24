ANP and JI also oppose ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ operation

The Awami National Party (ANP) voiced on Monday its opposition to the Azm-e-Istehkam, declaring the operation unacceptable under any circumstances. Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) also declared their refusal to support any military operation, demanding that military leadership take Parliament into confidence first.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi visited the ANP’s Bacha Khan Center in Peshawar, where he met with the party’s top leadership to discuss security and political matters.

During a media briefing, ANP leader Mian Iftikhar stated that the roots of terrorism lie in Punjab, expressing serious reservations about the decision to launch Operation Istehkam Pakistan.

Mian emphasized that the ANP has conveyed its concerns to the governor.

He criticized the operation as a unilateral decision, noting a lack of trust in both negotiations and military actions among the people. He questioned whose directive General Faiz initiated negotiations and how 40,000 terrorists infiltrated the country.

Following this, Iftikhar called for both national and provincial assemblies to be taken into confidence regarding the operation.

The ANP leader announced that the party would convene an All Parties Conference (APC) to discuss Operation Istehkam Pakistan in detail.

Meanwhile, the head of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, criticised the decision to launch Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, saying it was made without consulting Parliament.

“Operation Azm-e-Istehkam was decided without any consideration for the Parliament,” said Rehman. “Pakistan needs political stability, not military operations.”

Rehman expressed concerns that no national, political, or democratic leadership was consulted about the operation. “Without national consensus, the operation will not achieve its objectives,” he stated.

He agreed on the need for defined actions instead of military operations. “The people of Pakistan, especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, cannot bear the burden of military operations,” he added.

Rehman said his party seeks peace, the eradication of terrorism, and an end to all forms of religious, political, and social extremism in the country.

“Peace, economic, and political stability can only come through a government formed by the people’s mandate,” concluded Rehman.

Moreover, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also condemned the operation, declaring it a “destabilising initiative” that will further weaken Pakistan.

During a press conference, JUI-F chief after meeting with Dr Malik Baloch, Asghar Achakzai, Khushal Khan Kakar, and Abdul Khaliq Hazara said, “This is not Operation Azm-e-Istehkam but rather operation “Adm-e-Istehkam”, which, he say will make Pakistan even more vulnerable. “The establishment must end its dominance in all aspects,” the JUI-F chief added. Fazl stressed the equality of all citizens under the same national identity, asserting, “We are all equal citizens of this country. One class should not consider itself rulers while the rest remain subjects. Our history is about fighting against slavery, and we will not be treated like animals.”

Criticising the state’s declining control, Fazl highlighted the ineffectiveness of police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and questioned the military’s involvement in civilian governance. “What is the Apex Committee? At the tehsil level, a major; at the district level, a colonel; at the provincial level, a corps commander; and at the federal level, the army chief. When a uniformed officer is present, who will make the decisions?” he asked.