Marsh confident Australia will be ‘up and about’ for India challenge

Mitchell Marsh has backed Australia’s big-game mentality to come to the fore against India after their first-ever defeat to Afghanistan left their T20 World Cup 2024 hopes in jeopardy amid question marks over another lackluster fielding display.

Australia have a very short turnaround as they play the day game in St Lucia on Monday – following a finish of close to midnight in St Vincent – and even a victory may not be enough to reach the semi-finals, which shows how quickly a campaign that had been running smoothly can be rocked: had they beaten Afghanistan, progress would have been confirmed along with India.

What is close to must-win cricket in World Cups is not a new experience to Australia – they were effectively in that mode for much of the ODI edition last year after a poor start – and Marsh was confident they could dig deep again.