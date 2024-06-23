Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal to follow Hindu or Muslim rituals for marriage?

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha’s to-be father-in-law, Iqbal Ratansi has finally addressed the rumours about whether she and her beau Zaheer Iqbal will get married as per Hindu or Muslim rituals.

Ahead of the much-awaited wedding of lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, the latter’s father has confirmed that it will be neither a Hindu or Muslim marriage nor the ‘Dabangg’ actor will convert her religion.

“It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage,” he told an Indian publication. When asked if Sinha will convert after marriage, he added, “She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi.”

Reportedly, the couple will get married as per the Special Marriage Act of 1954 and have given the mandatory one-month notice to the registrar.

Sonakshi-Zaheer wedding — Notably, it was first reported by several media outlets earlier this month that lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been in a relationship for over seven years at this point, are all set to take the plunge. The couple is hosting a wedding party at Bastian restaurant in Mumbai today, June 23. An audio invite of the couple was also leaked on the social platform Reddit last week, where they confirmed their years-long relationship and impending wedding party. The ‘Dabangg’ star also enjoyed a bachelorette with her girls gang, including fellow actor Huma Qureshi, earlier this week, while the couple also had an intimate mehendi event on Friday, with close family and friends in attendance.