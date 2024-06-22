Deschamps says ‘wise decision’ to keep Mbappe on bench

Didier Deschamps said it was not worth the risk to rush Kylian Mbappe back for Friday’s 0-0 draw against the Netherlands just days after he suffered a broken nose.

Mbappe watched on from the bench as some wasteful finishing from Les Bleus meant they failed to guarantee their place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 with a game to spare.

Deschamps conceded his decision may have been different for a knockout match, but is hopeful Mbappe can return for Tuesday’s final group game against Poland.

“With each day he’s getting better and if it had been a decisive game this evening, I would have thought twice about him playing or not,” said Deschamps.

“We are getting to a point that is better for him. After what happened, I thought the wiser decision was to keep him on the bench.”

Antoine Griezmann was guilty of missing the best of France’s chances as Deschamps’ men have only one own goal to show from two matches so far in Germany.