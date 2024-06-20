Reproductive Right

“We live in a multi-layer jail.” I still remember these striking words spoken by 16-year-old Mariam in response to my question about her perception of the life of girls of her generation compared with the boys at school, neighbourhood, and in society as a whole. Mariam’s words highlight a troubling reality across various political, socio-religious and cultural discourses, women’s private lives are often treated as public (or men’s) affair in many countries including Pakistan. Patriarchal family structures dictate how women should speak, what to wear, and eat, what to be, when and who to marry, and how many babies to have. Women are confined in a narrow space of ‘what they should be’ compared to their male counterparts who enjoy the full space and freedom of ‘what they want’.

Inherited patriarchal culture with its ingrained gender-bias, is the root cause of women’s woes in the current social landscape of Pakistan and many other countries. Women are marginalized and are torn between mental distress and restrictive social norms that deny them the basic right to education, the right to choose, and the right to decide their own future. This gender bias permeates cultures, and economic structures, political systems, and social institutions in Pakistan.

Women and girls face pervasive discrimination which not only violates basic moral principles but also prevents them from taking part in society and decision-making. Early marriages, for example, disrupt their education, shatter their dreams, limit social mobility, and impede their physical and societal development. The repercussions extend beyond individual lives, impacting households and entire communities. On top of that, women are unfairly blamed for their vulnerability and are held accountable for the nation’s future; disregarding the fact that victims can not be blamed for their victimhood.

Pakistan is facing a severe storm of challenges that cannot be braced without harnessing all powers and assets of the communities.

From a different angle, Pakistani women’s deprivation comes at a steep price for the economic development of a country facing recurring crises., It is women’s and girls’ resilience in Pakistan that can build a foundation to withstand any future shock.

Yet, in various settings, women and girls are often seen as problems to be managed or socioeconomic risks to be mitigated. Consequently, in numerous communities, families resort to early marriage as a coping mechanism. By transferring the economic and social responsibility of their girl to another man, they aim to reduce the economic burden and, in their view, ‘preserve the family honour’. However, the transfer of economic and social burden from one family to another merely shifts the bearer of the burden, not eliminates or reduces it at the country and societal level.

The true path to eliminating the perceived burden of Pakistani women is in redefining their roles and rights so they are viewed as valued opportunities not as burdens; and they become powerful agents for resolving economic dilemmas. Women and girls in Bangladesh have emerged as the key game-changer, compared to Pakistan’s ongoing struggle for economic development, where deprived and suppressed, women represent a profound missed opportunity for Pakistan’s economy.

Early marriage is strongly correlated with the occurrence of Gender-Based Violence (GBV). It also negatively impacts contraceptive use, reproductive health choices, and health-seeking behaviour and contributes to maternal mortalities and morbidities like fistula and uterine prolapse. Gender norms that pressure women to bear sons lead to poor maternal health, low uptake of family planning, and increased GBV.

These gendered norms and local constructs of masculinity often exclude men- despite their control over resources and decisions including their wives’ reproductive health, leaving them with minimal knowledge of danger signs during pregnancy. Recent research demonstrates that investing in women’s capabilities, within the framework of good governance, can drive economic, social, and political development. This is especially true when a large segment of women’s economic activity shifts from an unprotected informal sector characterized by a lack of rights, low productivity, and poor financial return.

Sexual and reproductive health is a crucial factor in developing women’s and girls’ capabilities. For instance, family planning plays a key role in reducing child stunting and mothers’ malnutrition where the government of Pakistan is investing substantial resources to address stunting and malnutrition, with support from the international community.

Moreover, ending child marriage expands girls’ opportunities for education and economic productivity, and birth spacing is a game-changer for mothers’ economic activities. Enforcing reproductive rights is not only a moral imperative but also holds economic significance. The World Bank has indicated that economies prosper when girls and women are fully included in societies. Sustainable economic growth is unlikely without women’s empowerment and inclusion. The financial cost of neglecting reproductive rights poses a serious threat to development.

In considering the path toward economic development and women’s role, I observed that nations, communities, cultures, and religions converge on values and diverge over practices and power dynamics. Therefore, challenging social laws and attempting to change the deeply ingrained social norms, using internal or external pressure has often proven to be counter-productive, yielding minimal results in many countries. A practical approach is to be more ambitious towards women’s education, skills, and opportunities for more impact on poverty reduction.

This calls for the enforcement of reproductive rights, enhanced employability, and birth spacing to ensure good health for women. This approach is a game-changer to advancing economic development and fostering thriving communities. Pakistan, like many nations, grapples with persistent poverty, exacerbated by fragility, conflict, and violence including gender-based violence and climate change.

The country is facing a severe storm of challenges that cannot be braced without harnessing all powers and assets of the communities including those of women and girls. Investing in women’s and girls’ education, and health including sexual health and reproductive rights, is not merely a nice thing to do but is a necessity for building a resilient Pakistan capable of confronting unprecedented challenges.

The writer is UNFPA Representative.