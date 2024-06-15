Hackers target Pakistan’s mission at United Nations

Hackers attacked internet accounts Pakistan’s Permanent Mission at the United Nations on Friday night, taking down its official email ID and the YouTube channel.

According to media reports, the unidentified attackers hacked the official email ID which was used by the Mission’s Information Wing. After hacking, the YouTube channel’s name along with banners and continent were also changed. The cyber attacked happened at 04:00 pm American time on Friday. The Pakistan Mission has appealed all to ignore all emails and videos until they retrieve their email account and YouTube channel, the sources added.