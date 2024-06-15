Fans mistake Hania and Zaviyar Ejaz for real couple

Fashion industry icon Maha Wajahat Khan has launched her bridal collection, featuring Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz wearing wedding costumes, leaving the fans stunned who first thought it was a real marriage photoshoot.

Taking to social media handlers, a netizen said, “They look perfect as being a real couple. Let’s hope they may be in future.”

Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz have come together for what is being heralded as Pakistan’s most significant bridal campaign of 2024. The campaign features the stunning Hania Aamir, adorned in a luxurious off-white and gold bridal ensemble, intricately embellished to perfection.

Complementing her is the dashing Zaviyar Nauman, who matches her elegance in an off-white and gold salwar kamiz with a sophisticated waistcoat.

The photos quickly went viral, captivating fans and sparking widespread excitement. Fans were quick to flood the comments section with their reactions. One user exclaimed: “At first I thought they actually got married.” Another chimed in: “My heart made a jump when I saw these photos. It looked so real.”

A third added: “They look perfect together.”

The palpable on-screen chemistry between Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz and Hania Aamir has captivated audiences. It has fuelled hope among fans for a real-life romance.

Their dynamic presence in various projects and public appearances has solidified their status as a beloved duo in the entertainment industry. Fans eagerly follow their interactions, both professional and personal, anticipating any hints of their relationship blossoming beyond the screen.

This latest bridal campaign isn’t the first instance where Zaviyar and Hania have been seen together. The duo was recently spotted dancing at a friend’s wedding in Lahore, further fuelling speculation about their off-screen relationship. This is the reason fans assume that a real-life relationship between them is possible.

As the images continue to circulate on social media, the excitement among fans shows no signs of abating. A user wrote: “They seem very close in their public encounters. I won’t be surprised if they actually turn into a couple.” Another added: “They do look very good together. They would make such a great couple.”

Maha Wajahat Khan, renowned for her evocative and visually stunning photography, has embarked on a new creative journey into the fashion industry.

She has introduced a brand that carries her name.

Her transition from photography to fashion is not just a business venture but a reflection of her dedication to quality and artistic vision. Her expertise in capturing emotions through the lens now extends to her bridal collection, which has already generated a buzz on social media.