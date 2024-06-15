Fans react to TV host’s attempt to make fun of Meera

Viewers have shown their indignation over a TV host’s repeated attempts to humiliate veteran and household name actor Meera during conversations at a show.

The host was apparently making fun of her spoken English, which he believed it was a broken one.

Actor Sonya Hussyn is one of them who spoke out in favour of Meera and condemned the TV host for mocking the veteran actor during the interview.

A recent clip featuring veteran Pakistani star Meera has gone viral, where an attempt was seemingly made to humiliate the star.

The clip featured Meera sharing a meaningful quote: “In the hands of life, it’s not important to hold all the good relations but it is more important how good you behave with the relations you hold.”

Despite the serious nature of her message, a persistent laugh track played in the background, mocking her spoken English.

The situation worsened when the host asked Meera to recite this quote from memory, which seems a deliberate attempt to embarrass the actor.

Meera responded in Urdu: “I haven’t memorised it, that’s why I’ve written it for you.”

Nevertheless, Meera maintained her dignity and navigated the situation with remarkable poise.

In response to the incident, Sonya Hussyn voiced her support for Meera on her Instagram Story.

“She shared something so profound but the host kept mocking her because he didn’t have the level of intellect to understand it.

“It’s the best example of when people can’t reach your level, they’ll try to bring you down to theirs.

“But she smartly ignored him and said that those who need to understand will get it. Just let it go.”

The public called out the host’s actions and showed their support for Meera. A user wrote: “Fluency in English is unjustly equated with intelligence and social status. Meera is not ignorant for not being fluent in English.”