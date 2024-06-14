A fragile alliance

Coalition working is as troublesome as choppy waters and the sign of disagreements have started emerging between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The positive thing is that such differences are not a matter of alarm in a coalition arrangement, and another sigh of relief is that both parties are master of dialogues to settle differences. But a government facing acute economic problem cannot afford the luxury of wasting time on firefighting internal differences. This is in the best interestof both parties that they come out of choppy waters as differences and reservations should come to an end.

In this regard, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has announced a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PPP leaders after Eidul Adza to address the issues. Most of the issues which are bone of contentions are regarding Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s governance style and lack of coordination on policy matters with the PPP. The PPP should understand that Ms Nawaz enjoys an overwhelming majority in the Punjab Assembly, so why she should be bothered about PPP’s concerns. In the centre, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cannot afford the annoyance of PPP because of his fragile numbers, the PPP is satisfied with the conduct of the government.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has voiced her party’s grievances, stating that their lawmakers in Punjab are not receiving funds for constituency work. Chairman Senate and PPP leader, Yousuf Raza Gilani, has emphasized the need for space in Punjab and resolution of issues beyond budget allocation. The PPP is seeking a written agreement on matters agreed upon with PML-N, including budget formulation and implementation.

Despite assurances from Rana Sanaullah, the PPP remains skeptical about the slow progress on their reservations. The party has sought a briefing on budget formulation months ago, highlighting the lack of coordination and communication. Senator Rehman has reiterated that the PPP seeks resolution through dialogue, but the pace of progress is unsatisfactory.

The fragile alliance between PML-N and PPP is built on uneasy compromises, with both parties attempting to navigate their differences. The meeting after Eid ul Adha may provide a temporary reprieve, but the underlying issues require concrete solutions. The government must prioritize dialogue and coordination to address the PPP’s concerns and ensure a stable coalition. The future of this alliance hangs in the balance, as the parties navigate the complex web of politics and governance in Pakistan. *