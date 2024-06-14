NEPRA concludes hearing on KE’s provisional FCA request

NEPRA today concluded its hearing on KE’s request for provisional Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCA) for the month of April 2024. The expected impact of the proposed request is expected to be a reduction of PKR 1.178/unit. FCAs are approved by NEPRA after review which also specifies the month during which. FCA is passed in consumer bills under the prescribed rules and regulations of NEPRA and the Government of Pakistan.

Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) are incurred by utilities due to global variation in fuel prices used to generate electricity and change in the generation mix. These costs are passed through to customers following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval for one month only. Customers also receive a benefit when the cost of fuel decreases.