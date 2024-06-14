Now that the Pakistani government has made the much-awaited announcement of concessions on the import and production of raw materials for solar energy in the recent budget discussions, tens of thousands of those who had made hefty investments in alternative sources of energy can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The concessions include a variety of incentives for businesses looking to invest in solar energy and are expected to not only boost a new industry but also promote clean energy practices. Politically speaking, this development has laid to rest weeks of chaos on the street where flip-flops on the policy narrative were adding to the troubles of the common man. Sandwiched between the woes of load-shedding and skyrocketing tariffs, statements that had encouraged them to seek renewable resources by previous governments had begun to sound like a debilitating trap.

There’s no denying how the country is in dire need of alternative energy sources to meet its increasing energy demands. One of the most promising solutions to this crisis is the widespread adoption of solar energy, which remains abundant in Pakistan throughout the year. By tapping into this natural resource, Pakistan can reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and move towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. However, what to do about the looming white elephant in the room, which constantly demands payments to oil-based IPPs?

While the announcement may have been a positive step in providing short-term relief to the masses, it is crucial for the government to now consider the need for a comprehensive and holistic solar policy, deemed essential to drive investment, innovation, and growth. Such a policy should incorporate regulations to promote the widespread adoption of solar energy in addition to taking care of the needs of the deals that were previously signed. A cleaner, greener and more sustainable energy future can only work if Pakistan can overcome its energy woes. *