Celebrating Mian Muhammad Bakhsh — Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed’s insightful talk at Alhamra

The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra hosted an event to honour the life and works of the renowned Sufi poet, Mian Muhammad Bakhsh at Adbi Bethak Alhamra the Mall.

The distinguished scholar, Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed, delivered an engaging talk on Bakhsh’s profound poetry and influential personality.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmes also attended the session.

Dr Syed emphasised the enduring relevance of Bakhsh’s work, highlighting its spiritual wisdom and humanistic values. “Mian Muhammad Bakhsh’s poetry transcends time, providing insights into life’s eternal truths,” he noted. Dr Syed explored themes of love, devotion and the pursuit of truth, illustrating how Bakhsh’s verses guide readers toward inner peace and righteousness. He also shared personal anecdotes about Bakhsh, portraying him as a figure of humility and wisdom. Dr. Syed’s eloquent narration deeply moved the audience, which included literature enthusiasts and scholars.

Executive Director Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, expressed her gratitude to Dr Syed, emphasizing the importance of such discussions in preserving Pakistan’s cultural heritage. “We must keep Mian Muhammad Bakhsh’s teachings alive for future generations,” she stated.

The event reaffirmed Alhamra’s commitment to celebrating Pakistan’s literary giants and fostering a deeper appreciation for its rich poetic traditions.