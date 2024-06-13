False Claims

Propaganda is considered an important weapon of politics. Politicians resort to propaganda to fulfill their specific objectives under a well-thought-out plan. Recently, on May 26, a video was tweeted from the official Twitter handle of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail. The tweet drew a parallel between Khan and Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, the founding leader of Bangladesh. The video highlighted Khan’s current situation, implying that his imprisonment was politically motivated and likening it to the struggles faced by Rehman during his fight for Bangladesh’s independence.

Unfortunately, the way the traitor Sheikh Mujeeb-ul-Rehman was portrayed, the PTI and its leader made this traitor a hero and presented his heinous national crime as a symbol of freedom. The fall of Dhaka is a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan. Sheikh Mujib was involved in the conspiracy case to break Pakistan.

The tragedy of 1971 did not happen suddenly, our enemy sowed the seeds of hatred among the Bengalis with great skill and very cunningly since the establishment of Pakistan. India incited the Bengalis to rebel, believing that the West Pakistanis hated the Bengalis, they deliberately wanted to keep the Bengalis backward and underdeveloped. The Indian Army trained the Mukti Bahini in training centers located in India and East Pakistan. Indian soldiers dressed in the uniforms of the Pakistan Army committed humiliating acts and incited the people of East Pakistan against the Pakistan Army.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has publicly stated that he is being held in a substandard prison that lacks basic amenities. According to Khan, the conditions in the prison are harsh, with insufficient access to essential resources such as clean water, proper sanitation, and adequate medical care. He has expressed concerns about his personal safety and well-being, highlighting the stark contrast between his current situation and the standards typically expected of detainees.

However, the recent photos of Khan’s prison told the factual perspective of the story. He is being treated in accordance with the law and prison regulations. His claims are exaggerated and intended to gain public sympathy. The authorities have assured that all prisoners, including Khan, receive the necessary care and facilities as per the established guidelines. Imran Khan has been kept in a security ward consisting of 7 cells, where at least 35 people can stay, 2 out of 7 cells are used by Imran Khan, while the remaining 5 cells are closed due to security reasons. The courtyard of these cells is used by Imran Khan for walking, the access of anyone to the cells is very limited, no one can access the cells without permission. Imran Khan’s security costs Rs 12 lakh per month, while cameras installed for surveillance cost Rs 5 lakh. Special rules and regulations have been formulated for Imran Khan’s food.

Imran Khan is provided with healthy food which is prepared in a special kitchen. The food is prepared under the supervision of the Assistant Superintendent of Jail. The Deputy Superintendent Jail inspects it. In addition to the medical officer of the jail, 6 medical officers are deployed for the medical treatment of Imran Khan, a team of specialists from a hospital in Rawalpindi visits the jail weekly, and the specialist team checks up on Imran Khan if necessary. Exercise machines and other items have been provided to Imran Khan in prison. For the security of Adiala Jail, additional police force is deployed on the road leading to Adiala Jail, while Rangers and elite force personnel patrol around the jail.

The momentary concern is that we have not been able to distinguish between popularity and patriotism. It is not necessary that a leader who is popular is also a patriot. All the traitors in the world took advantage of that popularity. It is crucial for every Pakistani to recognize and understand the motives behind such propaganda to help distinguish between genuine concerns and efforts aimed at destabilizing the nation. Ultimately, the responsibility lies with every Pakistani to safeguard the nation’s stability by being vigilant against divisive tactics.

By fostering a culture of informed skepticism and patriotic unity, citizens can contribute to a stronger and more resilient Pakistan, capable of withstanding internal and external threats. Recognizing and countering propaganda is a collective effort that underscores the importance of solidarity in preserving national integrity.

The writer is a freelance columnist.