Premier hotel chain reaches Quetta

In its first-ever direct alliance with DHA Quetta, Best Western Hotel has opened its first branch in the capital of Balochistan.

The hotel’s launch event was a grand affair, attended by an array of distinguished guests, dignitaries, influencers, and celebrities, including Brigadier Chaudhry Azhar Munir, Administrator of DHA Quetta; Abdul Moeed Ishrat, CEO of M&I Premier (the hospitality partner for this venture); Immad Ali Khan, Partner of M&I Premier; and celebrated actress Durr e Fishaan.

This collaboration between DHA Quetta and Best Western Hotels & Resorts promises to redefine the hospitality landscape of Quetta, creating numerous job opportunities, empowering women in the workforce, and boosting tourism across Balochistan. Spearheaded by DHA Quetta’s Administrator Brigadier Chaudhry Azhar Munir, this venture brings international hospitality excellence to the region, enhancing both business and leisure experiences for residents and visitors alike.