Karachiites applaud people-centric Federal Budget for FY 2024-25

The Federal Budget presented by the federal government on Wednesday has been well-received for its people-centric approach. Citizens of Karachi, speaking to APP, expressed optimism about the fiscal year 2024-25 budget, hoping it would further steer the economy in the right direction.

An economics student Sameer shared his thoughts with APP, noting that the budget speech by the Federal Finance Minister indicated a serious commitment to economic stability. He praised the government’s plan to shift from a state-controlled to a market-driven economy and the focus on promoting exports, considering these steps as wise for the country’s future.

Furqan, a general store owner in the Defence area, voiced his hope that the government would follow through on its budget announcements, ensuring that their benefits reach the general public.

He commended the government’s pledge to implement market-based reforms in the power sector to reduce energy costs.

Another citizen highlighted the government’s successful campaign against electricity theft, which saved billions of rupees, though he suggested there is still room for further action.

A federal government employee welcomed the salary increase, stating that it would help combat inflation.

Zara, a small business owner in Clifton, expressed her satisfaction with the budget’s focus on supporting SMEs. She emphasized the importance of facilitating small businesses as they are the backbone of the economy.

Imran, a freelance software developer, praised the government’s initiative to boost the tech sector. He emphasized that supporting the tech industry is essential for modernizing the economy and creating high-paying jobs. In summary, the federal budget for 2024-25 has garnered positive reactions from various sectors of society in Karachi. Citizens are hopeful that the government’s plans will be effectively implemented, leading to economic stability and improved living standards for all.