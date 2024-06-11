The Country’s Per capita income increased by US$129 to US$1680 in FY 2024, as compared to US$1,551 of last year on the account of increase in economic activity and appreciation in the exchange rate.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24, launched here on Tuesday, the per capita income in dollar terms vis-a-vis PKR witnessed a rebound in this fiscal year, standing at US $ 1680 compared to US $ 1551 last year; the stability in exchange rate and surge in economic activity increased the per capita income by 8.3 percent.

Household consumption consistently holds a large share of the GDP and remains unaffected by inflationary pressures. The decision to consume is crucial for long-term and short-term economic growth.