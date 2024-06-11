Atif Aslam recalls first meeting with Sara Bharwana

Pakistan’s prominent singer Atif Aslam revealed he first met his wife Sara Bharwana at a wedding event but waited for seven long years before tying the knot.

An old clip of celebrated singer Atif Aslam, from his outing on Indian comedian Kapil Sharma’s show, has resurfaced on social media, where the celebrity spilt the beans on his love story with Sara.

“I spotted her at a wedding. She looked beautiful standing among other girls and having travelled the world and seen so many girls, she was the first one I wanted to talk to,” he shared.

When asked if he approached her right away at the event, the ‘Aadat’ singer disclosed, “I did not contact her right away but waited for some time. Then after two months, a common friend contacted me, from whom I inquired about her. Then I contacted her and we talked.”

“We got married after being together for seven years,” Aslam shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Atif Aslam tied the knot with his wife Sara Bharwana in March 2013. The couple is proud parents to three kids, two elder boys Ahad and Aryaan and a daughter, Halima.