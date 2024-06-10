Punjab govt approves grant of Rs1 bln for monsoons

The Punjab government has approved a grant of one billion rupees for monsoon arrangements on Monday.

According to the report, the monsoon grant was approved for all the province’s Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASAs) including Lahore.

The channel reported that this grant will be spent on machinery, petrol, and other preparations before the monsoon.

As per the report, the Punjab government approved this grant based on the recommendations of the Housing Department. Yesterday, the Sindh government also issued a monsoon alert and ordered the officers of all departments to be on high alert. Provincial Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Ul Zamaan said protecting the lives of people was one of the priorities of the Sindh government.