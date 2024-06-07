Pakistan Should Establish Carbon Registry

Karachi, June 7, 2024 — A seminar on Climate Change and the need for education, organized by Amir Thara Mehboob Nizamani, underscored the urgency of addressing two of the most immediate threats facing humanity, as outlined by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The event, held in honor of World Environment Day, gathered social organizations and prominent figures to discuss these critical issues.

Among the distinguished guests were Governor of Sindh Kamran Tissori, Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu, climate change advocate and businessman Irfan Pardesi, and actor-writer-consultant from HMR Group, Sajid Hasan. The speakers collectively lauded Amir Thara for his efforts in bringing together social workers and organizations to tackle these global challenges.

Governor Kamran Tissori emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to combating climate change, highlighting the government’s focus on proper plastic waste disposal and the importance of collective action. He expressed gratitude to the organizers for fostering collaboration among various social entities.

In a notable address, Irfan Pardesi, a renowned climate change advocate, stressed the critical need for Pakistan to establish a carbon registry. “Pakistan needs to explore the potential of carbon credits for which there is an urgent need to set up a carbon registry by the government,” Pardesi asserted. He also pointed out that rampant consumerism, particularly driven by America, is accelerating environmental degradation at an unprecedented rate.

Kaka Khel proposed innovative water management strategies to conserve rainwater and prevent flooding, further enriching the discourse on sustainable practices.

Sajid Hasan, reflecting on the future of education, emphasized the necessity of prioritizing science and technology. He highlighted the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and a rapidly advancing digital world, urging the education system to adapt and focus more on scientific and technological education.

The seminar concluded with a call to action, urging Pakistan to join the global community in addressing climate change and educational reform, aligning with the UN SDG goals for a sustainable future.