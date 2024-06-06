Polio virus detected in four more environmental samples

Polio virus has reached four new districts, Dukki, Swabi, Sibi and Killa Saifullah, taking the tally for the current year to 44 districts.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus in Dukki and Killa Saifullah, said a lab official on condition of anonymity. “This brings the total count of infected districts for the year 2024 to 44,” he said, adding, “The districts from where positive samples have been reported are Dukki, Killa Saif­ullah, Sibi and Swabi.” It may be recalled that Sibi and Swabi are already listed as the infected districts. A day ago it reported that the virus had been found in samples taken from Bahawalpur and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Pakistan on Saturday reported the fourth poliovirus case of the current year, it reported citing sources within the Ministry of National Health. A 2-year-old boy from Bharkan union council in Sindh’s Shikarpur district became the latest victim. The health department official said the virus was detected in stool samples collected from a child, adding that he had developed symptoms of paralysis on May 21. This is the fourth polio case in 2024 as Pakistan had earlier reported three cases. All of the previous three cases reported this year were from Balochistan.