Security guard kills TikToker over filming dispute

Enraged for being filmed, a security guard killed a young content creator in Pakistan’s southern Karachi port city, confirmed a police official on Wednesday. Saad Ahmed, 24, who used the TikTok social media platform, was making a video near Serena Mobile Mall in the city’s Buffer Zone area when a guard, identified as Ahmed Gul, 35, opened fire on him, causing him to fall to the ground, as shown by a CCTV video of the incident. Over the past year, Karachi has witnessed a troubling trend of fatalities involving TikTokers, underscoring the risks associated with filming stunts or even simple videos in unsafe places. Tragic incidents including fatal car accidents and a self-inflicted gunshot were among incidents the led to the death of these content creators. “The guard didn’t want his video to be made,” said Zeeshan Siddiqui, senior superintendent of police for the central part of the city where the incident occurred. Siddiqui said the guard had been arrested, his weapon seized and further investigation underway. According to the police, the guard is an employee of a private security company. In Karachi, where the population exceeds 20.3 million and the crime rate is high, residents heavily rely on security guards to safeguard their businesses, malls and residential areas. These guards are often both underpaid and inadequately trained, yet are required to fulfill demanding shifts of at least 12 hours without respite.