IG Punjab awards cash prizes to 1,210 police officers

IG Punjab has awarded cash prizes to 1,210 police personnel for their outstanding performance on Wednesday.

According to the report, a total of Rs43,383,460 was distributed among the policemen with individual cash prizes ranging from Rs182,000 to Rs6,500 only.

AIG Finance has released the lists and distribution details of the cash prizes.

The cash prizes were given to personnel stationed at the offices of DPOs, CPOs, CCPOs, and CTOs.

Recipients included DIGs, CPOs, DPOs, SSPs, SPs, ASPs, DSPs, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, ASIs, Head Constables, and Constables. Notable recipients among the DIGs included Imran Ahmar, Kamran Adil, SSP Hassan Javed Bhatti, DPO Naseebullah, and SSP Abdul Wahab, among other officers and personnel.