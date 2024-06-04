Pakistan hockey team climbs two spots in FIH rankings

The Pakistan hockey team enjoyed a significant jump in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) rankings, moving up two places to 14th after their dominant 8-1 victory over Canada.

This positive development comes after a series of fluctuating positions for the national team. Pakistan initially entered the Azlan Shah Cup ranked 17th. They climbed two spots to 15th during the tournament but slipped back to 16th after losing the final.

However, their recent performance in the Nations Cup has shown promise. A hard-fought 4-4 draw against Malaysia was followed by a convincing 8-1 win against Canada, propelling them up the rankings.

This upward trajectory will be a welcome sign for Pakistani hockey fans hoping to see their team return to the sport’s pinnacle.